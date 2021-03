Tuesday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Heather Watson (5), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.