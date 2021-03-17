Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 02:56
Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria's capital, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes.

“The value of the seized currency is impressive. The material evidence speaks of serious criminal activity,” Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Tuesday.

The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

Updated : 2021-03-17 04:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23