The Latest: Ole Miss coach tests positive ahead of WNIT

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/17 01:41
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Another women’s basketball coach will miss the first few games of a tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin will miss at least the first two games of the WNIT after testing positive, assuming the Rebels win their opener.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma will miss at least the first two games of the NCAA Tournament after the Huskies announced Monday he had tested positive.

McPhee-McCuin is isolating at home. She says she tested positive last weekend and she hopes to rejoin her team once she completes the virus protocols.

Ole Miss (11-11) opens the WNIT against Samford on Friday in the Memphis Regional.

