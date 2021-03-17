Blue Jays righty Pearson aggravates strained right groin

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson aggravated his strained right groin during a bullpen session Tuesday, further decreasing the hard-throwing right-hander’s chance of making Toronto’s opening-day roster.

“We do feel it’s very mild in nature but want to re-asses that and then just take it a day at a time,” general manager Ross Atkins said.

Pearson strained his groin in his debut spring training outing March 1. He felt fine after a bullpen session Saturday, his first since the injury.

Right-hander Ross Stripling is expected to replace Pearson in Toronto’s rotation.

“Obviously Strip, with what he’s done in his career, has a leg up on that spot,” Atkins said.

A first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Pearson is Toronto’s top pitching prospect. He made his major league debut last season, going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts and one relief appearances. He missed five weeks in August and September because of a sore elbow.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports