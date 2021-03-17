Bears, DE Edwards Jr. agree to 3-year contract extension

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/17 01:06
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023, the team announced on Tuesday.

Edwards had a career-high four sacks and seven quarterback hits after signing with Chicago prior to last season. He has 14 1/2 sacks and 30 QB hits over six seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

Chicago's defense ranked 11th overall last season. The Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row, then got knocked out in a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-17 02:31 GMT+08:00

