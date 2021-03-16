Alexa
Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 22:44
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two suspects have been taken into custody in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University, police said early Tuesday.

Boise Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers also searched the area and said they took two suspects into custody minutes later.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately made public. Police also did not disclose details of how the shooting unfolded.

News outlets reported that the university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which has student housing.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday, less than an hour after the initial alert.

The Boise State University campus is in an urban setting near downtown Boise, surrounded by neighborhoods and local businesses.

Boise police had not yet released any additional information about the shooting on Tuesday morning. A BSU spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated : 2021-03-17 01:01 GMT+08:00

