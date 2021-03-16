Alexa
Neymar ruled out of PSG's French Cup game against Lille

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 22:10
PSG's Neymar, right, is challenged by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germ...

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.

PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.

Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.

PSG will also be without the injured Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia for the cup game.

Updated : 2021-03-16 23:31 GMT+08:00

