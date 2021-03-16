ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84 Indy 32 22 8 2 0 46 103 82 Orlando 31 17 10 3 1 38 91 90 Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104 South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104 Jacksonville 29 12 13 1 3 28 67 83 Wheeling 32 8 19 5 0 21 85 115

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30 Wichita 34 20 9 4 1 45 102 86 Allen 30 19 10 1 0 39 104 86 Utah 34 14 11 4 5 37 102 114 Tulsa 33 16 14 2 1 35 75 83 Kansas City 32 13 13 4 2 32 80 91 Rapid City 37 17 18 2 0 36 104 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.