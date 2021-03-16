Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 24 15 8 1 0 31 72 52
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 22 6 12 4 0 16 50 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-16 23:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
5 die, 15 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
