All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 29 19 6 4 42 86 64 Washington 28 18 6 4 40 100 87 Pittsburgh 28 18 9 1 37 93 80 Boston 26 14 8 4 32 71 64 Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87 N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76 New Jersey 25 8 13 4 20 62 82 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 58 94

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81 Carolina 27 20 6 1 41 95 68 Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 98 64 Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98 Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99 Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97 Dallas 24 9 9 6 24 69 64 Detroit 29 8 17 4 20 64 97

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57 Minnesota 26 17 8 1 35 83 64 Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 78 60 St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92 Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78 Arizona 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91 Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82 Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91 Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76 Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85 Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102 Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Buffalo 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Florida 6, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

St. Louis at Los Angeles, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.