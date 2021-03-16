All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|86
|64
|Washington
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|100
|87
|Pittsburgh
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|93
|80
|Boston
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|71
|64
|Philadelphia
|26
|14
|9
|3
|31
|88
|87
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|76
|76
|New Jersey
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|62
|82
|Buffalo
|27
|6
|17
|4
|16
|58
|94
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|19
|5
|4
|42
|99
|81
|Carolina
|27
|20
|6
|1
|41
|95
|68
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|6
|2
|40
|98
|64
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|92
|98
|Columbus
|30
|11
|12
|7
|29
|80
|99
|Nashville
|29
|12
|16
|1
|25
|71
|97
|Dallas
|24
|9
|9
|6
|24
|69
|64
|Detroit
|29
|8
|17
|4
|20
|64
|97
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|85
|57
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|8
|1
|35
|83
|64
|Colorado
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|78
|60
|St. Louis
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|88
|92
|Los Angeles
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|79
|78
|Arizona
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|70
|85
|San Jose
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|76
|91
|Anaheim
|29
|8
|15
|6
|22
|63
|95
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|102
|79
|Winnipeg
|28
|17
|9
|2
|36
|93
|82
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|13
|0
|36
|103
|91
|Montreal
|28
|13
|8
|7
|33
|90
|76
|Calgary
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|80
|85
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|16
|2
|30
|89
|102
|Ottawa
|32
|10
|20
|2
|22
|85
|127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Buffalo 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 6, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Vegas 2, San Jose 1
St. Louis at Los Angeles, ppd
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.