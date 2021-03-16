Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 29 19 6 4 42 86 64 12-0-2 7-6-2 9-0-1
Washington 28 18 6 4 40 100 87 8-3-2 10-3-2 9-1-0
Pittsburgh 28 18 9 1 37 93 80 12-2-0 6-7-1 8-2-0
Boston 26 14 8 4 32 71 64 7-3-1 7-5-3 3-5-2
Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87 7-5-2 7-4-1 5-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76 5-6-3 6-6-1 5-4-1
New Jersey 25 8 13 4 20 62 82 2-10-2 6-3-2 1-7-2
Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 58 94 2-10-2 4-7-2 0-9-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81 9-3-3 10-2-1 7-1-2
Carolina 27 20 6 1 41 95 68 10-1-1 10-5-0 8-2-0
Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 98 64 10-2-0 9-4-2 7-2-1
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98 7-4-2 7-7-3 4-5-1
Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99 7-5-5 4-7-2 3-5-2
Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97 7-7-0 5-9-1 4-5-1
Dallas 24 9 9 6 24 69 64 6-4-4 3-5-2 3-5-2
Detroit 29 8 17 4 20 64 97 5-7-3 3-10-1 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57 11-2-1 8-4-0 8-2-0
Minnesota 26 17 8 1 35 83 64 9-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 78 60 9-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1
St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92 4-7-3 10-2-2 4-3-3
Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78 4-3-4 7-7-2 3-4-3
Arizona 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 7-7-3 5-5-1 4-5-1
San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91 3-5-1 8-7-2 4-5-1
Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95 4-10-3 4-5-3 2-5-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 10-5-1 9-4-1 5-5-0
Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82 9-5-1 8-4-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91 10-8-0 8-5-0 5-5-0
Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76 5-5-1 8-3-6 4-3-3
Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85 8-4-1 6-8-2 5-3-2
Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102 9-7-2 5-9-0 6-4-0
Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127 6-6-2 4-14-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Buffalo 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Florida 6, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

St. Louis at Los Angeles, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-16 23:30 GMT+08:00

