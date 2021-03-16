All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|86
|64
|12-0-2
|7-6-2
|9-0-1
|Washington
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|100
|87
|8-3-2
|10-3-2
|9-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|93
|80
|12-2-0
|6-7-1
|8-2-0
|Boston
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|71
|64
|7-3-1
|7-5-3
|3-5-2
|Philadelphia
|26
|14
|9
|3
|31
|88
|87
|7-5-2
|7-4-1
|5-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|76
|76
|5-6-3
|6-6-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|62
|82
|2-10-2
|6-3-2
|1-7-2
|Buffalo
|27
|6
|17
|4
|16
|58
|94
|2-10-2
|4-7-2
|0-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Florida
|28
|19
|5
|4
|42
|99
|81
|9-3-3
|10-2-1
|7-1-2
|Carolina
|27
|20
|6
|1
|41
|95
|68
|10-1-1
|10-5-0
|8-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|6
|2
|40
|98
|64
|10-2-0
|9-4-2
|7-2-1
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|92
|98
|7-4-2
|7-7-3
|4-5-1
|Columbus
|30
|11
|12
|7
|29
|80
|99
|7-5-5
|4-7-2
|3-5-2
|Nashville
|29
|12
|16
|1
|25
|71
|97
|7-7-0
|5-9-1
|4-5-1
|Dallas
|24
|9
|9
|6
|24
|69
|64
|6-4-4
|3-5-2
|3-5-2
|Detroit
|29
|8
|17
|4
|20
|64
|97
|5-7-3
|3-10-1
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|85
|57
|11-2-1
|8-4-0
|8-2-0
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|8
|1
|35
|83
|64
|9-3-0
|8-5-1
|7-2-1
|Colorado
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|78
|60
|9-4-1
|7-4-1
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|88
|92
|4-7-3
|10-2-2
|4-3-3
|Los Angeles
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|79
|78
|4-3-4
|7-7-2
|3-4-3
|Arizona
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|70
|85
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|76
|91
|3-5-1
|8-7-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|29
|8
|15
|6
|22
|63
|95
|4-10-3
|4-5-3
|2-5-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|102
|79
|10-5-1
|9-4-1
|5-5-0
|Winnipeg
|28
|17
|9
|2
|36
|93
|82
|9-5-1
|8-4-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|13
|0
|36
|103
|91
|10-8-0
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Montreal
|28
|13
|8
|7
|33
|90
|76
|5-5-1
|8-3-6
|4-3-3
|Calgary
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|80
|85
|8-4-1
|6-8-2
|5-3-2
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|16
|2
|30
|89
|102
|9-7-2
|5-9-0
|6-4-0
|Ottawa
|32
|10
|20
|2
|22
|85
|127
|6-6-2
|4-14-0
|3-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Buffalo 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 6, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Vegas 2, San Jose 1
St. Louis at Los Angeles, ppd
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.