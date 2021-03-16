Alexa
Icy weather sends industrial production down 2.2% last month

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/16 21:38
Icy weather sends industrial production down 2.2% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output.

The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the sharp fall in industrial output interrupted a string of positive gains beginning in October as U.S. factories were recovering from the pandemic-induced recession of last spring.

The drop in February reflected a 3.1% fall in manufacturing and a 5.4% decline in mining, a category that includes oil and gas production. The only sector showing an increase last month was utilities, where output rose by 7.4% as power production increased to meet heating needs during the severe winter weather that hit much of the country in mid-February.

The weather damage disrupted the Texas power grid, resulting in millions of people going without electricity for an extended period of time.

Updated : 2021-03-16 23:29 GMT+08:00

