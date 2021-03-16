Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;WSW;21;82%;77%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hot with sunshine;35;23;E;7;28%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;Breezy in the p.m.;19;8;WSW;20;52%;69%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;E;18;57%;27%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;6;4;Spotty showers;8;3;N;21;77%;69%;3

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-4;-14;Sunshine, but cold;-7;-13;E;2;65%;27%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with clearing;11;0;Mostly sunny;14;8;ESE;17;68%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with clearing;-10;-20;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-19;SW;16;75%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;A shower and t-storm;29;21;SSE;8;86%;86%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;15;7;A passing shower;16;8;WNW;18;46%;55%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;21;15;Clouds and sun;23;16;NNE;11;65%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;28;15;Partly sunny;29;15;NW;9;41%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;35;23;Downpours;32;23;ESE;8;76%;82%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;33;18;Clouds and sunshine;32;19;ESE;11;29%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;27;Some sun;34;27;S;14;63%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;NNW;15;66%;29%;5

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;14;3;Mainly cloudy;12;4;SE;7;36%;10%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;10;2;Spotty showers;9;1;NW;19;55%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in places;7;0;Partly sunny;7;-2;N;11;67%;56%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;11;Spotty showers;18;10;SE;8;74%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;19;Mostly cloudy;27;18;ENE;13;61%;25%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with a shower;9;2;Spotty showers;8;0;NNW;24;57%;67%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;6;4;Spotty showers;7;3;NW;15;69%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;8;5;Periods of rain;9;3;SSE;13;75%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;11;1;Spotty showers;11;-1;NNW;14;53%;70%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;24;21;Inc. clouds;23;14;SSE;16;70%;18%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;NNE;8;51%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;21;4;Partly sunny;16;9;NE;13;53%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;NNW;14;29%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;SSE;12;65%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing, a t-storm;27;20;A little p.m. rain;26;19;ENE;7;67%;72%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Sunny intervals;34;23;SE;12;58%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;6;1;Mostly cloudy;7;4;NE;15;78%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;31;24;S;9;73%;70%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;7;-2;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;NW;11;68%;14%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NW;13;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;26;14;Mostly sunny, windy;21;9;NW;39;39%;13%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSE;14;67%;55%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;31;18;Hazy sun and warm;34;19;N;13;42%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;0;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-6;SSW;10;71%;23%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;35;20;Hot with hazy sun;37;20;SSW;8;38%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;7;76%;83%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;13;2;Periods of sun;13;6;NW;15;66%;21%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;16;8;Clearing and mild;18;6;N;12;34%;27%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Winds subsiding;17;15;E;38;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;26;22;Low clouds;27;22;SE;17;73%;36%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;16;An afternoon shower;25;15;NE;8;64%;75%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;30;19;Sunny and nice;30;19;SSE;11;59%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Periods of sun;1;-7;NNW;16;80%;33%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SE;10;56%;11%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;12;72%;6%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower;26;20;A stray shower;26;20;NE;23;61%;73%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;36;21;Increasing clouds;33;21;SSE;8;29%;1%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;27;15;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;12;43%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;11;5;A morning shower;10;4;WNW;19;67%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;10;74%;74%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;N;11;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;A t-storm around;25;16;E;11;56%;74%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;16;3;Partly sunny;19;4;N;7;31%;26%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;34;21;W;17;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;25;11;Hazy sun;27;12;WSW;10;45%;3%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and hot;40;27;Hot with some sun;42;27;NNE;19;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;8;-1;Spotty showers;6;1;N;13;74%;84%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Increasingly windy;30;23;ENE;26;58%;2%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;30;23;Decreasing clouds;30;23;E;8;71%;81%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;35;22;Hazy, low humidity;34;21;SW;8;46%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WNW;7;68%;80%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;4;A shower or two;13;5;E;11;66%;79%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;12;76%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;SSE;16;65%;28%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;NE;18;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;14;5;An afternoon shower;11;5;N;16;65%;46%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;16;8;Clouds and sun;19;10;SW;8;60%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;27;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;10;73%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;18;7;Nice with sunshine;18;5;NE;15;43%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Sun and clouds;33;28;E;12;59%;29%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;7;84%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SE;9;62%;57%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;ENE;12;60%;13%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;25;10;WSW;10;30%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;ESE;18;63%;7%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;4;0;A passing shower;2;-2;N;14;81%;64%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;Sunshine and nice;32;26;E;20;68%;61%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;27;21;A shower;23;19;S;20;61%;75%;5

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;1;-4;Milder with sunshine;7;1;WSW;0;53%;58%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;SSE;10;74%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;26;Hazy sun;35;27;NW;12;38%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;19;56%;44%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;2;A morning shower;9;7;S;10;64%;47%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;18;6;Showers around;18;9;WSW;19;59%;66%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-15;Decreasing clouds;-6;-12;SSW;16;79%;59%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;17;4;N;14;39%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;6;-7;Partly sunny;4;-5;NNW;7;54%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;2;-7;Milder;8;-1;SW;9;60%;50%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;NNE;11;71%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;31;24;A few showers;30;24;NW;13;74%;87%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;14;73%;61%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;12;7;An afternoon shower;10;4;N;20;56%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;S;16;39%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;34;25;Decreasing clouds;35;25;S;10;50%;17%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ENE;13;75%;58%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;10;46%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;5;0;Showers around, cold;4;-3;NW;12;71%;76%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;8;-2;Plenty of sun;15;-1;WSW;9;33%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;11;Showers, some heavy;19;11;E;12;73%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;22;11;SSW;7;71%;5%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;11;58%;26%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;7;6;A little a.m. rain;8;7;SSE;16;92%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;4;-2;Chilly with some sun;2;-2;N;14;82%;36%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NE;11;68%;44%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Very hot;37;23;S;16;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;15;0;Mostly sunny;15;3;NNE;9;46%;22%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Decreasing clouds;3;-4;N;7;58%;73%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cool with sunshine;14;7;Mostly cloudy;14;10;S;11;65%;86%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief showers;26;17;Brief p.m. showers;27;17;ENE;14;71%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;27;23;Partly sunny, breezy;27;24;ENE;25;74%;27%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Morning drizzle;22;16;Inc. clouds;22;16;SW;10;80%;26%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sun;26;11;Hazy sun;25;12;ESE;10;16%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny;25;11;SW;8;51%;33%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;16;70%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;ENE;8;47%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;10;-1;Patchy morning fog;13;5;E;5;72%;27%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;13;-2;Abundant sunshine;15;-1;W;5;47%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Rain and drizzle;11;9;ENE;15;78%;69%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;10;71%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers;4;1;Spotty showers;4;1;W;27;67%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;20;63%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;6;-3;Clouds and sun;4;-4;NW;9;61%;29%;2

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;21;18;Showers;22;20;ESE;21;64%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with sunshine;27;17;Mostly sunny;30;20;E;10;66%;13%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;3;-1;Partly sunny;2;-2;NNE;13;70%;34%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun;8;0;Partly sunny;11;1;ESE;8;54%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;9;3;Sunshine and milder;16;5;NE;9;61%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;18;12;A t-storm around;20;12;NW;10;39%;64%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;21;11;Mostly sunny;21;13;W;10;53%;25%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;13;0;Spotty showers;13;2;ESE;8;46%;63%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;22;10;Sunshine and nice;19;8;NNW;13;36%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;3;1;Clouds and sun;6;2;N;8;72%;33%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny, cool;17;11;E;13;56%;27%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Strong winds;16;10;Partly sunny;17;9;WSW;17;51%;19%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-6;ESE;12;42%;64%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;2;Cloudy;13;6;ENE;8;50%;38%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;7;2;Spotty showers;6;0;NW;17;59%;70%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;Very hot;38;24;SSW;7;47%;12%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;8;-1;Partly sunny;4;-3;NNW;15;74%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;9;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;N;19;68%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;SE;13;58%;5%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;37;21;Remaining very warm;37;22;WSW;8;46%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;1;Spotty showers;12;3;E;5;69%;70%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-16 21:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
5 die, 15 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
5 die, 15 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan