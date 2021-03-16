Alexa
Taiwanese nurse fired for posting explicit photos of patients on Instagram

Chiayi City Department of Health investigating incident

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/16 21:11
St. Martin De Porres Hospital in Chiayi City (Facebook, 聖馬爾定 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — St. Martin De Porres Hospital in Chiayi City on Tuesday (March 16) fired a male nurse surnamed Hsieh (謝) for posting explicit photos of a female patient on Instagram.

Lin Tzu-en (林慈恩), director at the hospital’s nursing department, on Tuesday read a hospital statement in response to the incident in which the health care facility apologized for the nurse’s behavior and promised to tighten its management, CNA reported.

According to the statement, not only did Hsieh post photos of the patient lying on an operating table with her genitalia exposed but he also uploaded media containing a conversation the two had as well as images of her face.

The Chiayi City Department of Health has said it will launch an investigation into the incident for a possible violation of the Medical Care Act and Nursing Personnel Act
St. Martin De Porres Hospital
Chiayi City Department of Health
medical scandal
Taiwan

Updated : 2021-03-16 21:54 GMT+08:00

