2021 firefly season at Taiwan’s Danongdafu Forest Park begins now

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The firefly season at the Danongdafu Forest Park in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, began last weekend and will last until April 11, the Hualien Forest District Office said in a press release.

The easily accessible forest park offers the earliest opportunities for viewing fireflies, according to the office.

Office Director Huang Chium-tse (黃群策) said local residents have long been taking good care of the ecology at the farms surrounding the park, which allows the insects to flourish.

The office will run shuttle buses to and from the park on Fridays and Saturdays during the firefly season. The pickup stops, located in Hualien City, include the Parkview Hotel, the Fullon Hotel, the Chateau de Chine Hotel, the Dongdamen Night Market, and the Hualien Tain Station.

The price for a weekend firefly viewing trip, including a roundtrip ticket for the shuttle bus and a gift containing local produce, is NT$400 (US$14) per person, while the price is NT$500 per person for the long holiday from April 1–4.

For booking tickets to see fireflies at Danongdafu, check out this site. For booking the firefly viewing bus, visit here. For more information about the activity, head to this Facebook page.



(Hualien Forest District Office photos)