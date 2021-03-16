Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Hospital staff erect a screen next to a car at the rear of King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where Prince Philip has been staying for continuing tre... Hospital staff erect a screen next to a car at the rear of King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where Prince Philip has been staying for continuing treatment after his heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital, Tuesday March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

A doorman and a police officer stand guard at the main entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment a... A doorman and a police officer stand guard at the main entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment as a police van stands guard, in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Police officers stand guard at the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment as a police van ... Police officers stand guard at the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment as a police van stands guard, in London, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London,... A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A Police officer stands outside the entrance of King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Mon... A Police officer stands outside the entrance of King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.