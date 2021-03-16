Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Washington State appoints Taiwan expert as its representative in the Asian country

Sean Fogarty also heads American State Offices Association

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/16 18:15
The state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty as its representative in Taiwan for the second time

The state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty as its representative in Taiwan for the second time (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty, a veteran of relations with Taiwan, as its new official representative in the country, reports said Tuesday (March 16).

Fogarty also serves as president of the American State Offices Association (ASOA), an alliance grouping the representatives of eight U.S. states in Taipei, CNA reported.

His latest appointment was not his first, as he already served as the representative of the state of Washington in Taipei from 2006 to 2009. For a decade after this period, he carried the title of honorary representative and helped numerous exchanges between Taiwan and his state.

Taiwan is a major market for agricultural and other products from the northwestern American state, including apples, and is its fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.

Tourists, students, and investors from Taiwan frequently head for Washington state, underlining the importance of the country. The Taiwanese representative office in Seattle welcomed Fogarty’s appointment, saying it would help the close development of bilateral relations.
Washington state
Washington
Sean Fogarty
American State Offices Association
ASOA
Taiwan-Washington trade
Taiwan representative office in Seattle

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
2021/02/04 12:20
Taiwan’s KMT mulls US office to engage with Washington
Taiwan’s KMT mulls US office to engage with Washington
2020/11/16 10:10
Hillary Clinton addresses current threats to US in Foreign Affairs article
Hillary Clinton addresses current threats to US in Foreign Affairs article
2020/10/12 17:23
Former vice president of Taiwan urges against provoking China
Former vice president of Taiwan urges against provoking China
2020/09/07 12:07
Czech Republic's Taiwan visit hailed as model for European nations
Czech Republic's Taiwan visit hailed as model for European nations
2020/09/04 14:19

Updated : 2021-03-16 18:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation