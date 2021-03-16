Washington State appoints Taiwan expert as its representative in the Asian country

The state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty as its representative in Taiwan for the second time The state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty as its representative in Taiwan for the second time (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American state of Washington has appointed Sean Fogarty, a veteran of relations with Taiwan, as its new official representative in the country, reports said Tuesday (March 16).

Fogarty also serves as president of the American State Offices Association (ASOA), an alliance grouping the representatives of eight U.S. states in Taipei, CNA reported.

His latest appointment was not his first, as he already served as the representative of the state of Washington in Taipei from 2006 to 2009. For a decade after this period, he carried the title of honorary representative and helped numerous exchanges between Taiwan and his state.

Taiwan is a major market for agricultural and other products from the northwestern American state, including apples, and is its fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.

Tourists, students, and investors from Taiwan frequently head for Washington state, underlining the importance of the country. The Taiwanese representative office in Seattle welcomed Fogarty’s appointment, saying it would help the close development of bilateral relations.