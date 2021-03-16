Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23

23-year-old Taiwanese model Oren Chang passed away after a workout on Monday. (Instagram, Oren Chang photo) 23-year-old Taiwanese model Oren Chang passed away after a workout on Monday. (Instagram, Oren Chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Oren Chang (張誌軒), a 23-year-old Taiwanese model, passed away after a workout on Monday (March 15).

Chang was represented by well-known Taiwanese modeling agency Catwalk Production House. He often shared work and travel photos on social media along with clips of himself singing.

According to Chang's Instagram story on Tuesday posted by his sister, Chang passed out after a workout Monday night, and his heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

The rising star died of cardiovascular obstruction caused by aortic dissection, according to the family.

Chang's sister has urged people to refrain from contacting her parents, but they may reach out to her directly, she said, if they wish to send condolences.

"I will handle the work-related business first and get back to the rest later. Please give us time to deal with the funeral and more," she said.

CatWalk mourned the loss on Facebook Tuesday, saying, “This time you leave us first, but from now on, the image of you stays with us forever. Keep singing in heaven.”

Oren Chang's sister revealed her brother's cause of death on his Instragram (Instagram, Oren Chang screenshot)



Oren Chang’s sister has asked people not to disturb her parents (Instagram, Oren Chang screenshot)