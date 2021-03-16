Alexa
Taiwan intelligence services worry about fake news from Chinese podcasts

Taiwanese consumers of news need to learn to discern truth from falsehoods: Academics

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/16 17:23
Taiwan's intelligence officials worry about Chinese podcasts (Pixabay photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proliferation of podcasts also brings the threat of “fake news” and disinformation from China targeting Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (March 16).

Academics say Taiwan could counter the onslaught by educating the public on how to interpret and understand media sources, CNA reported.

Chinese government accounts on prominent social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram present the official version of Chinese news, but a “second front” of media influencers repackages news conferences and government statements into short video clips and podcasts to give the propaganda an even wider reach, intelligence officials said.

Beijing even uses Taiwanese social influencers who present themselves as “Chinese” and propagate the unification of both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the report said. One of the goals is to change China’s poor image among young Taiwanese viewers.

While most residents of Taiwan are aware of the communist country’s hostile intentions, they should not underestimate the number of resources China may use in its propaganda war, according to the academics. Taiwanese should learn to interpret news and seek information to check unconfirmed reports potentially distributed by pro-Chinese sources, they added.
podcast
Chinese propaganda
social media
influencers
fake news

Updated : 2021-03-16 18:52 GMT+08:00

