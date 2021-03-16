Celebrated mountaineer raises funds to clean Taiwan’s highest peaks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mountaineer Chan Chiao-yu (詹喬愉) on Monday (March 15) launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise NT$850,000 (US$29,310) for a 10-day trip in May to clean some of Taiwan’s highest peaks, Liberty Times reported.

Chan, who became the second Taiwanese woman to summit Mount Everest in 2019, starred recently in the Public Television Service Foundation’s documentary “Island of Mountains: Believe It or Not. This is Taiwan!!!”

Nicknamed “Tri Fish,” Chan began in her field by joining a mountain climbing club as a college student. She went on to become a high mountain guide and a search-and-rescue team member. She has participated in numerous missions to rescue climbers, per Liberty Times.

At the end of 2020, Chan led four Nenggao–Andongjun expeditions across the northern part of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range. She was amazed by the scenery but dumbfounded by the amount of garbage left at campsites.

As treks are long and backpacks are heavy, hikers lack the time and energy to clean up, she speculated. She added that over time, garbage accumulates deep in the mountains. The state of it prompted her to resolve to help.

The mountain cleaning expedition will be taped to raise awareness about the issue, she said. According to Chan’s plan, the expedition will consist of 14 members, and the goal is to collect 40–70 kilograms of garbage and carry it down.



Chan Chiao-yu (Facebook, 詹喬愉 - 三條魚Tri Fish photo)



Mountain campsite littered with trash (Facebook, 詹喬愉 - 三條魚Tri Fish photos)



“Island of Mountains: Believe It or Not. This is Taiwan!!!” trailer (Public Television Service Foundation video)