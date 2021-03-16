Alexa
Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan

Belgian Tervuren that responded to 2016 southern Taiwan earthquake now available for adoption

  247
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/16 15:58
"Rush," an IRO-certified rescue dog, is looking for a permanent family. (Taipei Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Rush," a Belgian Tervuren that recently retired from the Taipei City Fire Department, is looking for a new home, and people who are interested can apply for adoption before April 15.

In a press release on Tuesday (March 16), the Taipei Fire Department said the eight-year-old Rush is a search-and-rescue dog certified by the International Search and Rescue Dog Organization (IRO) and that she has participated in missions following the 2016 earthquake in southern Taiwan and the 2018 Hualien earthquake. She is affectionate and extremely well-trained.

All applicants must demonstrate a love for animals and open to occasional visits by the Taipei Rescue Dog Team to be qualified. A foster family will be selected from the application pool after a comprehensive evaluation.

According to the Taipei Fire Department, nine rescue dogs have found their permanent homes after retirement since a foster program was introduced in August 2015.

The department also pointed out that the Taipei Rescue Dog Team has offered humanitarian assistance to the global community since its establishment on Sept. 21, 2000, and that it helped victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, and the 2017 Iran-Iraq earthquake.

"Rush" has participated in several rescue missions across Taiwan. (Taipei Fire Department photo)
rescue dog
rescue mission
adoption
Taipei City Fire Department
foster home

Updated : 2021-03-16 17:21 GMT+08:00

