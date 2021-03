U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) during meeting in Tokyo Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) during meeting in Tokyo Tuesday. (AP photo)

Japan and the United States have shared serious concerns over rising tensions in the East and South China Seas, Japanese defense minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday (March 16).

Kishi made the comments after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Tokyo. Their discussions centered on China, but also included North Korean issues, Kishi told reporters after the meeting.