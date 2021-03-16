Key components for Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine obtain export licenses

The U.S. has reportedly issued export licenses for key components of Taiwan's submarine project The U.S. has reportedly issued export licenses for key components of Taiwan's submarine project (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Key technologies necessary for Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine that are unavailable inside the country have received the necessary export licenses, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) confirmed Tuesday (March 16).

The project, for which construction started last November, requires components and technologies color coded green, yellow, and red according to the level of difficulty linked to their acquisition. The “red zone” elements cannot be produced in Taiwan and must be imported, exposing procurement to the threat of interference by China.

However, Chiu confirmed media reports that all necessary export licenses have been acquired for the remaining key components: an integrated combat system from Lockheed Martin and a digital sonar system from Raytheon, the Liberty Times reported.

The companies in the United States would have needed approval from the Biden Administration for the export licenses to have been issued.

However, Chiu also told the Legislative Yuan there was no timetable for the delivery of the necessary systems, so there was no way of saying when the items would arrive in Taiwan.

The first indigenous diesel-electric submarine is scheduled to start operations in 2025, to be followed by seven others. They will replace four aging submarines supplied decades ago.

Taiwan has put an emphasis on the domestic development of a variety of weapons systems, from missiles to vehicles, to strengthen its efforts to resist China’s increasing aggressiveness.