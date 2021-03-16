Patas monkey escapes from Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A patas monkey named “Nan Dao” has escaped and is on the loose, Taipei Zoo announced Tuesday (March 16), cautioning the public to keep a safe distance and to report any sightings.

The eight-year-old male animal took the opportunity of a guard opening the gate to his enclosure Monday (March 15) to find a way out, CNA reported. Nan Dao pushed his way through the opening, passed by the koala area, and then disappeared into the forested area behind the zoo.

Zoo officials expressed the hope that the monkey would return “home” of his own accord, but they also set traps on the route he was expected to take.

Nan Dao is 85 centimeters long and usually eats biscuits from the hand of his minder, but it was not known how he would react if strangers approached him, so members of the public should keep away from him, the zoo said. The patas monkey has an orange back and mostly white legs, with a grey and white face.

The animals are indigenous to sub-Saharan West and East Africa, where they live on the ground in semi-arid areas, rather than in the trees. They are known as the fastest runners among the primates, reaching a speed of up to 55 kilometers an hour.