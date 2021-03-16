Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Patas monkey escapes from Taipei Zoo

'Nan Dao' usually calm, but strangers should keep safe distance: Zoo officials

  220
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/16 14:20
A patas monkey escaped from the Taipei Zoo Monday (Facebook, Taipei Zoo photo) 

A patas monkey escaped from the Taipei Zoo Monday (Facebook, Taipei Zoo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A patas monkey named “Nan Dao” has escaped and is on the loose, Taipei Zoo announced Tuesday (March 16), cautioning the public to keep a safe distance and to report any sightings.

The eight-year-old male animal took the opportunity of a guard opening the gate to his enclosure Monday (March 15) to find a way out, CNA reported. Nan Dao pushed his way through the opening, passed by the koala area, and then disappeared into the forested area behind the zoo.

Zoo officials expressed the hope that the monkey would return “home” of his own accord, but they also set traps on the route he was expected to take.

Nan Dao is 85 centimeters long and usually eats biscuits from the hand of his minder, but it was not known how he would react if strangers approached him, so members of the public should keep away from him, the zoo said. The patas monkey has an orange back and mostly white legs, with a grey and white face.

The animals are indigenous to sub-Saharan West and East Africa, where they live on the ground in semi-arid areas, rather than in the trees. They are known as the fastest runners among the primates, reaching a speed of up to 55 kilometers an hour.
Taipei Zoo
patas monkey
monkey
escape

RELATED ARTICLES

Endangered leopard cat gives birth to 3 kittens at Taipei Zoo
Endangered leopard cat gives birth to 3 kittens at Taipei Zoo
2021/03/03 13:42
Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei
Animal behavior academy opens in Taipei
2021/02/11 17:35
Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan
Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan
2021/02/08 17:31
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
2021/02/05 17:27
Woman attacked by macaques at zoo in southern Taiwan
Woman attacked by macaques at zoo in southern Taiwan
2021/01/01 17:29

Updated : 2021-03-16 15:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait