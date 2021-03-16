Alexa
China pressuring French lawmaker to cancel trip to Taiwan

French Senator Alain Richard expected to give clear reply to ‘harshly worded’ letter by Chinese ambassador

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Editor
2021/03/16 14:02
Alain Richard, French senator and chairman of France-Taiwan Friendship Group (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) reportedly sent a "harshly worded" letter to French Senator Alain Richard in February to warn against his plan to organize a congressional visit to Taiwan this summer.

In a report published on Monday (March 15), French media La Lettre A revealed that Richard, who chairs the French Senate's France-Taiwan Friendship Group, had received a long letter from Lu on Feb. 18 condemning the organization's planned visit to Taiwan for discussions about its effective COVID-19 prevention measures.

Lu said in the letter that he had learned about the visit through the organization's website and that the trip would not only "threaten the status quo between Beijing and Taipei" but also send a wrong message to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. Emphasizing that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," he asked Richard to avoid any form of official contact with the Taiwanese government in the future.

According to the report, Richard was "very displeased" about the tone in which the letter was written and he is planning to give the Chinese embassy a clear reply. Meanwhile, Antoine Bondaz, a fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), said on Twitter that the letter is an intervention into France's democratic system and that the French senators have the freedom to meet with anyone they see as appropriate.

In an interview with CNA, Taiwan's envoy to France Wu Chi-chung (吳志中) also said that the governments of Taiwan and France have a long-established friendship and that Richard, a friend of Taiwan, had visited the country in 2015 and 2018. He stressed that the Chinese ambassador has no place in instructing other countries how to conduct their political business.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (AP photo)
Chinese pressure
Taiwan-France relations
Taiwan-France Friendship Group
Lu Shaye
Alain Richard
letter
Chinese threat
cross-strait relations

Updated : 2021-03-16 14:19 GMT+08:00

