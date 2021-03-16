Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause

By REUTERS
2021/03/16 14:30
AstraZeneca vaccine prepared for administering at Region Hovedstaden's Vaccine Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

AstraZeneca vaccine prepared for administering at Region Hovedstaden's Vaccine Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. (AP photo)

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said on Tuesday (March 16), even though several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Cyprus joined several other European nations on Monday in temporarily suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca shots after reports of isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet count in some of the nations.

“While the European Medicines Agency is investigating these events, it has reinforced its view that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is successful in protecting against COVID-19 and should continue to be used in the rollout,” Australia Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in an emailed statement.

Kelly said the government remained confident in the vaccine as there was currently no evidence that it caused blood clots though the side-effects reported would be investigated as a “precautionary measure”.

Some other countries, including the United Kingdom and Poland, continue to use the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of more than 17 million people inoculated with its vaccine in the European Union and the UK showed no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The majority of Australia’s 25 million people will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine and authorities have secured nearly 54 million doses, with 50 million to be produced locally from the end of March.

Australia began its nationwide immunization drive last month, much later than many other countries, and began its first vaccinations using the AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported no COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after recording its first local case in nearly two months a day earlier. Queensland state, which reported a new case on Saturday, reported zero infections for the third straight day.

Australia has reported over 29,100 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.
AstraZeneca
coronavirus vaccine
adverse drug reaction
COVID-19 vaccine
Australia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
2021/03/15 20:58
US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022
US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022
2021/03/13 10:00
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
2021/03/12 13:14
Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots
Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots
2021/03/12 10:24
Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia
Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia
2021/03/10 14:30

Updated : 2021-03-16 15:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait