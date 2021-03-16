Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/16 14:00
Chinese Y-8 REECE (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 REECE (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday afternoon (March 15), marking the ninth occurrence this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare turboprop flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone this month on March 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has ratcheted up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and consisting of one to three planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.” Flights into the ADIZ, amphibious landing exercises, cyberattacks, naval patrols, and diplomatic isolation have all been used by the Chinese in an attempt to wear down Taiwan’s resolve.

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 17 times in February, 27 times in January, 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flightpath of Chinese planes on March 15 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8 REECE
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/15 12:09
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/12 09:35
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/11 09:30
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/09 08:13
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/04 10:44

Updated : 2021-03-16 14:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait