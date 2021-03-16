China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar

Protesters wearing safety helmets shout slogans and flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup protest behind a barrier in Yangon, Myanmar. Protesters wearing safety helmets shout slogans and flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup protest behind a barrier in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's state-owned media on Tuesday (March 16) threatened that the country would take "drastic action to protect its interests" amid alleged attacks on Chinese factories in Myanmar.

China's state-run mouthpiece CGTN on Monday (March 15) reported that two workers were injured after several Chinese-financed factories in the Yangon suburb of Hlaingthaya were vandalized and set ablaze on Sunday (March 14). That same day, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar issued a statement in which it urged the ruling junta to "take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar."

Many democracy activists in Mynamar suspect that China is supporting the military junta behind last month's coup, especially due to their lack of criticism of the regime's violent tactics. China alleges that the attacks were spurred on by a tweet by Burmese politician and founder of Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN) Kyaw Win, in which he warned the military regime that if one civilian was killed "one Chinese factory will become ashes."

However, Win explained on Monday that he was not the original source of the statement and that he was actually just translating a sign held by Burmese protestors. That same day, he accused China of caring "more for the 2 factories than human lives that the fascist military has been butchering" and used a line frequently used by China to refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang: "Don't interfere [with] our internal matters."

By Tuesday, the Beijing-based outlet reported that 32 Chinese-funded enterprises had suffered damage from "vandalism and arson," with total losses amounting to 240 million yuan (US$37 million). Following the incidents at the factories, Myanmar's military junta has declared martial law in areas where factories are concentrated, including Yangon's Hlaingthaya and Shwepyithar districts, as well as the Yangon townships of North Dagon, North Okkalapa, South Dagon, and Dagon Seikkan, reported CNN.

Burmese activists that day accused Chinese factory owners in Hlaingthaya of intentionally setting their own facilities on fire to collect insurance money and posted a video showing Burmese trying to put out a factory fire. Win then posted a tweet in which he condemned China for asking the "illegitimate fascist military to punish the protesters," while its own citizens "set fire to claim insurance."

CGTN pointed out that China is Myanmar's largest trading partner and warned that rising "anti-China sentiment" could strain the relationship between the two countries and that if Myanmar is unable to ensure the safety of foreign investments it would not "only turn off Chinese investment but all investment from overseas."

It claimed that "rapidly rising China-hating-and-destroying sentiment won't sit well with China," and blamed the backlash against China on "an unshakable scent of foreign influence." The government voicebox claimed that China has called on the Myanmar government to protect its assets and personnel while allowing Burmese people to "express demands in a lawful manner."

The Chinese news agency then vowed that Beijing will not "allow its interests to be exposed to further aggression." It closed by threatening that if the government cannot deliver on its promises and the "chaos" continues to worsen, "China might be forced into taking more drastic action to protect its interests."