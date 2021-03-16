Rozier, Gordon help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets (20-18) trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game with 1:33 left.

Hayward forced a steal, took a lookahead pass from Rozier and delivered a powerful two-hand dunk over Fox, bringing the pandemic-restricted crowd of about 3,000 to its feet. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to give Charlotte its first lead at 113-111.

Hield quickly tied the game at the other end, but Rozier answered with a huge 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Hornets ahead for good with 54 seconds left.

Down three, the Kings (15-24) fouled Bismack Biyombo and he missed both free throws. But the reserve center quickly redeemed himself at the other end of the court by blocking Fox on a drive to the basket with 34 seconds left.

Rozier and Gordon iced the game with each making two free throws.

TIP INS

Kings: Shot 55.8% from the field and scored 68 points in the paint. ... Coach Luke Walton picked up a technical foul in the third quarter.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball had 16 points and four assists. ... Bench outscored the Kings 42-22. ... Had 30 assisted baskets.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Wizards on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Will play 11 of their next 13 games on the road beginning Wednesday night at Denver.

