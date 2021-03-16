Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea

By REUTERS
2021/03/16 12:30
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to meet counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday (March 16), highlighting a focus by the new Washington administration on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China.

The visit, from March 15 to 18, to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden’s team and follows last week’s Quad alliance summit of the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

Issues on the agenda range from freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and semiconductor supply-chain security to the North Korean nuclear issue and a military coup in Myanmar, experts say.

North Korea is likely to be in sharp focus after the White House said Pyongyang had so far rebuffed efforts from the United States to engage in dialogue. North Korea warned the new U.S. administration against “causing a stink” if it wants peace, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday.

The trip sends an “important signal of resolve to work with allies” at a time when the region faces mounting pressure from China and continued threat from North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, Sung Kim, the Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told reporters during a briefing ahead of the visit.

The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a major priority for Tokyo, and cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security in the face of challenges from Beijing.

“The most important thing that’s going to happen on this trip is that Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin are making Japan and Korea (and India for Secretary Austin) the first steps on their first trip to the region,” said Brian Harding, a Southeast Asia expert at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

“So, by touching down in Tokyo, in a lot of ways, it’ll already be successful, and sends an incredibly powerful signal about the priorities of this administration.”

Analysts also expect Tokyo to seek U.S. support for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and follow-up talks on other subjects that figured at the Quad summit, such as the commitment to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies in Asia and climate change.

The secretaries are expected to make a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is set to visit the White House as the first foreign leader to meet Biden in April.

Blinken and Austin will meet Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi in what is known as the 2+2 talks.

Blinken will also meet business leaders and Japanese journalists.

Both officials will leave Tokyo for Seoul on Wednesday and hold talks with counterparts in the South Korean capital until Thursday.
Antony Blinken
Lloyd Austin
US-Japan relations
Chinese influence
Chinese pressure

RELATED ARTICLES

Blinken calls on Paraguay to stand with Taiwan amid Chinese pressure
Blinken calls on Paraguay to stand with Taiwan amid Chinese pressure
2021/03/15 10:49
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
2021/03/12 11:22
US secretary of state to invite Taiwan to democracy summit
US secretary of state to invite Taiwan to democracy summit
2021/03/11 11:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to restore Taiwan's observer status in WHO
US lawmakers introduce bill to restore Taiwan's observer status in WHO
2021/02/19 11:23
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
2021/02/17 12:20

Updated : 2021-03-16 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed