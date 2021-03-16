Alexa
Cowboys plan to retain DT Woods, WRs Wilson, Brown

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 08:52
Cowboys plan to retain DT Woods, WRs Wilson, Brown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to bring back defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and a pair of receivers lower on the depth chart in Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown.

The team reported on its website Monday that Woods and Wilson were expected to be offered tenders as restricted free agents while Brown had agreed to a one-year contract. Brown is an unrestricted free agent.

Woods resurrected his career after signing with Dallas three years ago following his release by Tennessee. The 28-year-old has started 32 of 39 games in three seasons with the Cowboys, recording 2½ sacks and recovering two fumbles.

Wilson and Brown were late-round draft picks in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Wilson had both of his career touchdowns receiving in a 38-31 loss to Seattle last season and also threw a touchdown pass. Brown's biggest contributions have been on special teams.

___

Updated : 2021-03-16 09:43 GMT+08:00

