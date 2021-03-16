Alexa
LA Kings' game against St. Louis Blues postponed by weather

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 04:36
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings' game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night has been postponed because of weather conditions that kept the Kings in Denver on Sunday.

The NHL didn't immediately announce a makeup date Monday.

The Kings' plane couldn't leave after their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche because of a blizzard.

Los Angeles will return to action Wednesday against the Blues, who were scheduled to open a six-game road trip at Staples Center on Monday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

