BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2610
|2610
|2590
|2590
|Up
|16
|May
|2545
|Down
|39
|May
|2570
|2578
|2517
|2530
|Down
|40
|Jul
|2586
|2591
|2531
|2545
|Down
|39
|Sep
|2580
|2581
|2529
|2541
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2567
|2569
|2523
|2535
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2555
|2560
|2517
|2524
|Down
|31
|May
|2549
|2552
|2512
|2519
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2551
|2551
|2514
|2520
|Down
|30
|Sep
|2541
|2541
|2517
|2522
|Down
|30
|Dec
|2557
|2557
|2522
|2526
|Down
|31