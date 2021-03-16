Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2610 2610 2590 2590 Up 16
May 2545 Down 39
May 2570 2578 2517 2530 Down 40
Jul 2586 2591 2531 2545 Down 39
Sep 2580 2581 2529 2541 Down 35
Dec 2567 2569 2523 2535 Down 33
Mar 2555 2560 2517 2524 Down 31
May 2549 2552 2512 2519 Down 30
Jul 2551 2551 2514 2520 Down 30
Sep 2541 2541 2517 2522 Down 30
Dec 2557 2557 2522 2526 Down 31

Updated : 2021-03-16 06:40 GMT+08:00

