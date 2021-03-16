Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 132.60 132.60 130.00 131.45 Down 1.00
May 134.10 Down .85
May 133.10 135.10 130.20 132.10 Down .90
Jul 134.90 137.10 132.25 134.10 Down .85
Sep 136.90 139.00 134.25 136.00 Down .90
Dec 138.95 141.05 136.45 138.10 Down .80
Mar 141.20 142.75 138.45 139.95 Down .75
May 142.50 143.50 139.70 140.80 Down .70
Jul 143.15 143.95 140.25 141.35 Down .60
Sep 143.65 144.25 140.75 141.70 Down .55
Dec 143.65 144.65 141.00 142.15 Down .55
Mar 144.40 144.40 141.75 142.85 Down .55
May 142.80 143.45 142.35 143.45 Down .55
Jul 143.85 Down .60
Sep 144.25 Down .55
Dec 144.20 145.60 143.90 145.30 Down .30

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:14 GMT+08:00

