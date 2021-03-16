New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|132.60
|132.60
|130.00
|131.45
|Down 1.00
|May
|134.10
|Down
|.85
|May
|133.10
|135.10
|130.20
|132.10
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|134.90
|137.10
|132.25
|134.10
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|136.90
|139.00
|134.25
|136.00
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|138.95
|141.05
|136.45
|138.10
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|141.20
|142.75
|138.45
|139.95
|Down
|.75
|May
|142.50
|143.50
|139.70
|140.80
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|143.15
|143.95
|140.25
|141.35
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|143.65
|144.25
|140.75
|141.70
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|143.65
|144.65
|141.00
|142.15
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|144.40
|144.40
|141.75
|142.85
|Down
|.55
|May
|142.80
|143.45
|142.35
|143.45
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|143.85
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|144.25
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|144.20
|145.60
|143.90
|145.30
|Down
|.30