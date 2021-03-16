Alexa
Rizzotti out after 5 years as GW's women's basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:46
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jennifer Rizzotti was fired as George Washington's women's basketball coach on Monday after one NCAA Tournament trip in five years at the school.

GW went 9-14 this season.

Rizzotti went 72-74 as GW's coach since being hired in April 2016. She is also an assistant coach for the U.S. women's national team.

George Washington was 20-10 and went to the WNIT in her first year, then 19-14 with an NCAAs appearance in her second.

Rizzotti helped UConn win its first national championship in 1995 as a point guard and was elected to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

She came to GW after 17 seasons as a coach at Hartford.

