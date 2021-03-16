Alexa
Joshua and Fury sign for 2 fights to unify heavyweight belts

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:22
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed on for two fights to unify the world heavyweight titles, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said on Monday.

With terms of the deal set on Saturday, Hearn's company, Matchroom, and Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, have 30 days to find a site and a date for the first fight in June or July.

"The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper,” Hearn told ESPN. “But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.”

Joshua and Fury will reportedly split proceeds 50-50 from their first fight, with the victor taking a 60-40 cut for the rematch.

Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and Fury’s WBC title, will be on the line.

Hearn said he’s already had multiple offers to stage the all-British showdown in the Middle East, America, Asia, and Europe.

