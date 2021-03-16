6N: Ireland rule injured Ryan, Ringrose out of England match

Ireland's Garry Ringrose, is brought down by Scotland's Jonny Gray, left, and Scotland's Rory Sutherland, right, during the Six Nations rugby union ma... Ireland's Garry Ringrose, is brought down by Scotland's Jonny Gray, left, and Scotland's Rory Sutherland, right, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Jane Barlow/Pool Via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland confirmed injuries have ruled out lock James Ryan and center Garry Ringrose from the Six Nations home match against England this weekend.

Ryan received a head knock and Ringrose hurt an ankle while beating Scotland 27-24 on Sunday at Murrayfield.

But flanker Peter O'Mahony rejoined the squad and was available after completing a three-match ban for being red-carded against Wales at the start of February.

Ireland and England, both out of title contention, meet on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

