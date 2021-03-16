Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Ireland rule injured Ryan, Ringrose out of England match

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 02:57
Ireland's Garry Ringrose, is brought down by Scotland's Jonny Gray, left, and Scotland's Rory Sutherland, right, during the Six Nations rugby union ma...

Ireland's Garry Ringrose, is brought down by Scotland's Jonny Gray, left, and Scotland's Rory Sutherland, right, during the Six Nations rugby union ma...

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland confirmed injuries have ruled out lock James Ryan and center Garry Ringrose from the Six Nations home match against England this weekend.

Ryan received a head knock and Ringrose hurt an ankle while beating Scotland 27-24 on Sunday at Murrayfield.

But flanker Peter O'Mahony rejoined the squad and was available after completing a three-match ban for being red-carded against Wales at the start of February.

Ireland and England, both out of title contention, meet on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed