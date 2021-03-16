Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Top Portugal court nixes euthanasia law, says it's imprecise

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:14
Top Portugal court nixes euthanasia law, says it's imprecise

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s Constitutional Court on Monday blocked a law passed by parliament introducing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and gravely injured people.

The court said in a statement that the law is imprecise in identifying the circumstances under which those procedures can occur. The judges rejected the law in a 7-5 ruling.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa asked the Constitutional Court last month to evaluate the law, which parliament passed early this year. The law requires the president’s approval to enter into force.

The governing center-left Socialist Party, which was the driving force behind the bill, said that if the head of state sends the bill back to parliament it will reword the legislation and pass it again.

The court agreed with Rebelo de Sousa, who said the legislation appeared to be insufficiently imprecise and apt to create legal uncertainty.

The court said in its decision that the rules on when euthanasia can take must be “clear, precise, clearly envisioned and controllable.” The law lacks the “indispensable rigor,” the judges wrote.

Euthanasia is when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient, while medically-assisted suicide is when patients administer the lethal drug themselves, under medical supervision.

Several other European Union nations allow euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed