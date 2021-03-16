Alexa
LPGA Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 03:02
Through March 14

Scoring

1, Nelly Korda, 68.500. 2 (tie), In Gee Chun and Danielle Kang, 69.000. 4, Jessica Korda, 69.083. 5, Lexi Thompson, 69.250. 6, Austin Ernst, 69.800. 7, Lydia Ko, 69.875. 8, Jennifer Kupcho, 70.125. 9, 2 tied with 70.250.

Driving Distance

1, Bianca Pagdanganan, 283.071. 2, Anne van Dam, 282.173. 3, Maria Fassi, 280.610. 4, Nelly Korda, 271.963. 5, Lexi Thompson, 270.200. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 269.897. 7, Jessica Korda, 269.489. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 266.784. 9, Linnea Strom, 266.539. 10, Alana Uriell, 265.538.

Greens in Regulation

1, Sei Young Kim, 77.60%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 77.30%. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 73.90%. 4, Nelly Korda, 73.60%. 5, Lexi Thompson, 73.10%. 6, Danielle Kang, 72.20%. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 72.10%. 8, Ally Ewing, 71.90%. 9, Mina Harigae, 71.60%. 10, Esther Henseleit, 71.50%.

Putts per GIR

1, Sei Young Kim, 1.734. 2, Inbee Park, 1.758. 3 (tie), Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, 1.768. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.771. 6, Jennifer Song, 1.774. 7, Dottie Ardina, 1.776. 8, Su Oh, 1.780. 9, Leona Maguire, 1.784. 10, Nasa Hataoka, 1.785.

Birdies

1, Nelly Korda, 59. 2, Jessica Korda, 57. 3, In Gee Chun, 55. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 51. 5, Lexi Thompson, 48. 6 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sophia Popov, 45. 8, Georgia Hall, 43. 9, Cheyenne Knight, 42. 10, 3 tied with 40.

Eagles

1, Maria Fassi, 8. 2, Anne van Dam, 7. 3, Perrine Delacour, 6. 4, 9 tied with 5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Minjee Lee, 69.14%. 2, Klara Spilkova, 68.89%. 3, Lydia Ko, 68.25%. 4, Hannah Green, 65.79%. 5, Brittany Lang, 65.57%. 6, Sei Young Kim, 61.29%. 7, Dottie Ardina, 60.47%. 8, 3 tied with 60.00%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Sei Young Kim, 71.43%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 62.16%. 3, Marina Alex, 61.54%. 4, Danielle Kang, 61.22%. 5, Minjee Lee, 59.02%. 6, Nelly Korda, 58.54%. 7, Carlota Ciganda, 58.14%. 8, Inbee Park, 57.78%. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 57.45%. 10, Lydia Ko, 55.32%.

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:12 GMT+08:00

