Boston College hires Charleston's Grant as basketball coach

By JIMMY GOLEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/16 02:49
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired Earl Grant from the College of Charleston as its men’s basketball coach.

Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season.

Grant, 44, had a 127-89 record in seven seasons with the Cougars, who won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and tournament championship in 2018. The school was one of 21 Division I schools with players selected in each of the past two NBA drafts.

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:10 GMT+08:00

