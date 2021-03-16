Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 02:50
Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler guard Myles Tate will need offseason surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week's Big East Tournament.

Tate was injured in Thursday’s season-ending loss to No. 20 Creighton. The Bulldogs finished 10-15.

Tate made 18 starts and averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, finishing second on the team with 58 assists as a freshman. He also led the team with 29 steals.

Butler did not indicated Monday when he is expected to return.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Updated : 2021-03-16 05:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed