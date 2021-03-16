Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler guard Myles Tate will need offseason surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week's Big East Tournament.

Tate was injured in Thursday’s season-ending loss to No. 20 Creighton. The Bulldogs finished 10-15.

Tate made 18 starts and averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, finishing second on the team with 58 assists as a freshman. He also led the team with 29 steals.

Butler did not indicated Monday when he is expected to return.

___

