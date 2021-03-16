Alexa
Ravens add veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in 3-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 01:42
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Guard Kevin Zeitler has agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The nine-year veteran was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler was scheduled to make $12 million, with a salary-cap hit of $14.2 million in 2021 for New York.

Zeitler, who just turned 31, has played in 135 games with 134 starts for Cincinnati (2012-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and the Giants (2019-20). He also started four playoff games with the Bengals.

The durable guard has started all 16 games in six of his NFL seasons, including five of the past six. He had started 85 straight games before missing a start Dec. 15, 2019, with an ankle injury.

A first-round draft pick in 2012 out of Wisconsin, he left Cincinnati as a free agent to join the Browns and was traded to New York in 2019. The Giants released him to clear cap space, but it didn't take long for Zeitler to land in Baltimore. The Ravens have had a need at guard since perennial All-Pro Marshal Yanda retired before last season.

