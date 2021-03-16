Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot out 6 to 8 weeks after hand surgery

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 01:12
Canadiens' Ben Chiarot out 6 to 8 weeks after hand surgery

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot could miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery Monday for a fractured hand.

The operation was at Montreal General Hospital and he is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team said before Monday’s game in Winnipeg.

Chiarot was hurt last Wednesday when he fought Canucks forward J.T. Miller in the first period of Montreal’s 5-1 win. Both players drew five-minute penalties and Chiarot did not return to the game.

Chiarot has one goal and four assists in 25 games. Last year, he had career-high 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 69 regular-season games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-16 02:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar