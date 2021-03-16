Alexa
Linebacker Markus Golden returns to Cardinals on 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 00:43
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal.

The team on Monday did not disclose financial terms.

The 30-year-old Golden has spent most of his career with the Cardinals after being selected by them in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played with Arizona from 2015-18 before signing with the New York Giants and was then traded back to the Cardinals midway through the 2020 season.

Golden was productive for the Cardinals after his return. He had 25 tackles, three sacks, 15 quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in nine games.

Golden returns to a defense that recently signed three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt to a two-year deal. The Cardinals should also have a healthy Chandler Jones, who had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019 but missed most of last season because of a torn biceps.

Golden has 33 1/2 career sacks, including a career-high 12 1/2 with the Cardinals in 2016.

Updated : 2021-03-16 02:09 GMT+08:00

