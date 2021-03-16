Alexa
Roadside bomb kills ranger, wounds 11 in southern Pakistan

By Associated Press
2021/03/16 00:11
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a vehicle carrying paramilitary rangers in southern Pakistan on Monday, killing a ranger and wounding 11 others, mostly pedestrians, authorities said.

The attack happened in the Orangi neighborhood of the port city of Karachi. Eight civilians and three of the rangers were wounded, according to police and the country's Edhi ambulance service.

Suhai Aziz, a police officer, said the attack targeted the rangers.

No one claimed responsibility but authorities said they were still investigating.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province. Attacks by militants and separatists who are mainly active in neighboring Baluchistan province have also targeted troops in Karachi and elsewhere in the country.

