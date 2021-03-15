Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 22:09
Through Monday, March 15, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 30 17 35 52 10 14 6 0 4 119 14.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 30 16 29 45 20 10 9 1 5 88 18.2
Patrick Kane Chicago 29 11 30 41 8 12 2 0 1 103 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 30 11 28 39 15 14 0 0 2 82 13.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 27 12 24 36 1 8 3 0 2 54 22.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 27 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 112 18.8
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 27 7 25 32 2 4 3 0 2 59 11.9
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 27 10 22 32 1 12 3 0 1 49 20.4
Mark Stone Vegas 24 9 22 31 16 15 1 0 5 42 21.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 27 11 20 31 10 4 3 0 1 95 11.6
Brad Marchand Boston 25 12 19 31 12 20 2 1 1 57 21.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 27 10 20 30 -1 4 3 0 0 49 20.4
David Perron St. Louis 28 11 18 29 -1 16 4 0 2 78 14.1
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 27 14 15 29 10 7 4 0 3 84 16.7
Brock Boeser Vancouver 31 14 15 29 0 10 5 1 1 72 19.4
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 25 15 14 29 7 2 5 0 3 82 18.3
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 25 12 16 28 8 10 7 0 0 60 20.0
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 26 13 15 28 7 6 5 0 3 87 14.9
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 28 9 18 27 9 16 2 0 1 68 13.2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 28 10 17 27 -7 12 3 0 3 106 9.4

Updated : 2021-03-15 23:07 GMT+08:00

