ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84
Indy 32 22 8 2 0 46 103 82
Orlando 31 17 10 3 1 38 91 90
Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104
South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104
Jacksonville 29 12 13 1 3 28 67 83
Wheeling 32 8 19 5 0 21 85 115
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30
Wichita 34 20 9 4 1 45 102 86
Allen 30 19 10 1 0 39 104 86
Utah 34 14 11 4 5 37 102 114
Tulsa 33 16 14 2 1 35 75 83
Kansas City 32 13 13 4 2 32 80 91
Rapid City 37 17 18 2 0 36 104 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Indy 3, Wheeling 1

Utah 5, Allen 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-15 23:07 GMT+08:00

