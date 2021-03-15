Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 12 9 2 1 0 19 39 23
Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27
Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Laval 12 7 4 1 0 15 37 31
Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41
Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29
Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 38
Grand Rapids 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 26
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Rockford 13 4 8 1 0 9 34 52
Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31
Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25
San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56
Bakersfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 28
San Jose 12 5 4 3 0 13 36 38
Tucson 12 6 6 0 0 12 34 38
Colorado 12 4 6 2 0 10 29 37
Ontario 15 3 10 2 0 8 39 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Chicago 6, Iowa 2

Henderson 3, San Diego 2

Laval 5, Toronto 4

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-15 23:06 GMT+08:00

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Japan's defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead'
