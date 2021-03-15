All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|39
|23
|Hartford
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|23
|27
|Bridgeport
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|15
|27
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|46
|46
|Laval
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|37
|31
|Toronto
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|44
|41
|Stockton
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|36
|29
|Belleville
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|16
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|57
|31
|Texas
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|46
|38
|Grand Rapids
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|32
|26
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|25
|Rockford
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|9
|34
|52
|Iowa
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|8
|30
|51
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|35
|31
|Hershey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|36
|30
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Rochester
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|32
|WB/Scranton
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|13
|34
|34
|Syracuse
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|30
|30
|Binghamton
|10
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|25
|39
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|44
|25
|San Diego
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|49
|56
|Bakersfield
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|43
|28
|San Jose
|12
|5
|4
|3
|0
|13
|36
|38
|Tucson
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|34
|38
|Colorado
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|29
|37
|Ontario
|15
|3
|10
|2
|0
|8
|39
|59
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Chicago 6, Iowa 2
Henderson 3, San Diego 2
Laval 5, Toronto 4
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.