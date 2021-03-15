Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/03/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;79;Breezy;88;78;WSW;14;82%;57%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Mostly sunny;89;70;NE;4;41%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;64;45;Breezy in the p.m.;65;45;WSW;13;62%;27%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;59;47;ENE;8;66%;4%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;48;40;Mostly cloudy;47;39;NE;10;76%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;23;14;Mostly sunny, chilly;25;7;N;2;70%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;43;30;Cold;47;32;E;8;70%;13%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;11;-15;Partly sunny, frigid;12;-8;SW;6;85%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;72;NE;11;54%;79%;9

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;65;50;Winds subsiding;61;45;WNW;16;42%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;A shower in the p.m.;75;60;SSW;7;68%;61%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;77;58;Clouds and sun, warm;85;57;E;10;31%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;ESE;6;70%;72%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;62;Hazy sunshine;91;65;ESE;7;29%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;92;80;Sunny intervals;94;80;S;9;62%;10%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;59;47;Mostly sunny;59;47;SW;8;70%;10%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;55;36;Mostly cloudy;55;36;S;6;17%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;46;36;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;13;56%;84%;2

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;45;36;A stray shower;43;32;NW;10;65%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;51;A bit of rain;67;51;SSW;5;69%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;An afternoon shower;82;67;Clouds and sunshine;82;65;WNW;6;61%;44%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;49;37;Windy with a shower;48;35;NW;18;57%;66%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;48;40;Spotty showers;46;39;NW;7;71%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers;54;40;A bit of rain;47;39;WNW;7;83%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;52;34;Spotty showers;52;33;NW;14;56%;64%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;86;73;Couple of t-storms;77;68;NE;9;75%;88%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;67;ENE;6;48%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;62;56;Sunny and nice;66;39;NW;8;51%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;80;57;Sunny and delightful;76;56;NNE;8;43%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;68;63;Sunny and nice;73;61;SE;15;68%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers;78;69;Clearing, a t-storm;76;69;E;5;72%;63%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;57%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Snow and sleet;38;35;Clouds and sun;43;33;NNE;8;72%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;WSW;6;70%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;43;30;Partly sunny;45;28;N;7;71%;34%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;79;64;Partly sunny;76;64;NW;9;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and breezy;79;59;Warm with some sun;80;61;SSE;7;46%;71%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;93;75;Clouds and sun;92;75;ESE;10;63%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;65;Hazy and very warm;91;66;NW;8;43%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;22;Cold;35;24;N;7;85%;69%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;90;68;Hot with hazy sun;98;70;SSE;5;36%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;4;76%;83%;12

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;54;46;Showers around;56;36;NW;11;72%;65%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;51;37;Becoming cloudy;61;44;NNE;8;34%;9%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;59;Mostly sunny;64;59;E;20;71%;25%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;80;71;Low clouds;79;71;SE;11;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;77;60;A t-storm around;77;59;NE;6;62%;54%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;68;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;SSE;8;53%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Partly sunny;36;24;W;6;85%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;93;76;Becoming cloudy;93;76;SE;8;60%;11%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;80;68;Sunlit and humid;81;69;ESE;7;71%;5%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;81;68;A shower;80;69;NE;11;68%;82%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;69;Hazy sunshine;92;69;SSE;5;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;79;56;Sun and clouds;81;58;NNE;8;46%;8%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;61;47;A little rain;53;44;WSW;17;71%;85%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;85;75;Brief a.m. showers;89;75;NNW;6;72%;85%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;95;77;Sunny and very warm;93;76;NW;9;46%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;More sun than clouds;78;60;Sunshine, pleasant;80;62;NNW;5;44%;16%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A thick cloud cover;60;38;Mostly cloudy;64;39;NW;5;31%;4%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;Sunny and very warm;94;70;WNW;10;49%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;75;52;Sunshine and nice;78;51;SW;7;51%;4%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;102;77;Hazy and hot;105;80;N;10;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;45;35;Low clouds;49;32;E;8;76%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;73;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;NNE;12;57%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;Decreasing clouds;87;73;SW;5;72%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;93;71;Hazy sun, less humid;92;72;SW;6;50%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;5;72%;81%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;56;38;Showers around;57;40;NNE;7;65%;87%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;80;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;8;67%;74%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;79;71;Decreasing clouds;79;72;SSE;8;65%;29%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;NE;9;57%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;52;43;Spotty showers;54;42;N;9;82%;62%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;59;43;Sunny and cool;60;45;SE;6;48%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;87;77;A t-storm around;86;78;WNW;6;72%;64%;4

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;64;41;Mostly sunny, nice;65;44;NE;7;45%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;88;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;83;NE;9;70%;67%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;87;76;WNW;5;76%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Overcast, a t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;S;5;71%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Areas of low clouds;70;59;Mostly sunny;70;57;SW;8;67%;28%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;SW;6;27%;2%;11

Miami, United States;A morning shower;80;73;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;SE;12;60%;2%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;42;31;A thick cloud cover;38;32;NNE;9;71%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;88;79;Nice with some sun;89;79;E;12;70%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;NNW;8;58%;81%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, very cold;20;11;Not as cold;34;25;SW;1;43%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;38;31;A little a.m. rain;37;30;SE;6;85%;69%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;80;Hazy sunshine;95;81;NNW;9;35%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with sunshine;84;60;Breezy in the p.m.;81;61;NE;12;56%;44%;14

New York, United States;Windy and colder;39;28;Mostly cloudy;41;36;SSE;8;35%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;64;48;Partly sunny, breezy;66;43;SW;14;52%;26%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;-3;Cold with sunshine;15;6;SSW;10;82%;91%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;59;44;Spotty showers;60;42;NNE;7;76%;72%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;43;26;Mostly sunny;39;20;N;4;60%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cold;23;10;Not as cold;36;19;WSW;6;42%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;87;76;A morning shower;86;76;ENE;7;74%;85%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;90;74;A morning shower;88;75;NW;10;65%;62%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;ENE;9;68%;59%;12

Paris, France;Periods of rain;53;39;An afternoon shower;53;43;N;6;76%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;88;70;Mostly cloudy;88;70;SE;9;27%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;95;78;Mostly cloudy;94;78;S;6;50%;6%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;NNE;7;75%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;89;67;SSE;6;48%;4%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;45;32;Spotty showers;39;31;NW;10;76%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;60;33;Sunny and cooler;49;28;NW;11;34%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;62;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;51;N;7;71%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;69;50;Partly sunny;72;51;E;5;73%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;8;75%;59%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;43;39;Brief a.m. showers;45;41;SE;9;85%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;43;32;Partly sunny;39;29;NNW;3;88%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;N;7;70%;30%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;87;66;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SSE;10;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;36;Periods of sun;61;34;NNE;7;52%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;38;35;Sun and clouds;38;29;W;6;69%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;56;40;Cool with sunshine;56;43;WSW;7;62%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little p.m. rain;80;61;A shower or two;80;62;ENE;9;63%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;80;74;An afternoon shower;81;74;ENE;13;65%;55%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;71;62;Morning drizzle;73;61;SW;6;82%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sun;80;53;Hazy sun;77;52;E;6;11%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;72;54;Clouds and sun;72;54;SW;5;61%;37%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;70;Partly sunny;86;70;N;13;58%;3%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;Sunshine and nice;73;46;ENE;5;51%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;46;30;Clouds and sun, cool;50;31;ESE;4;67%;11%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;61;38;Hazy and cooler;52;27;WNW;8;35%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;53;Rain and drizzle;55;50;NE;13;86%;88%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;NE;9;72%;76%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;52;33;Spotty showers;39;35;W;17;73%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, pleasant;83;74;A shower in places;82;74;NE;10;67%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;44;23;Partly sunny;43;25;NNE;5;63%;33%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;70;62;Spotty showers;71;66;SE;12;73%;87%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;62;Mostly sunny;83;64;SE;5;64%;4%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;35;30;Clouds and sunshine;38;31;SW;5;63%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cold;41;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;31;N;7;56%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;44;35;Decreasing clouds;52;37;NNE;6;70%;61%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;57;44;Clouds and sun;64;52;SSW;6;44%;58%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;Mostly sunny;69;53;NNE;8;65%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with showers;52;37;Partly sunny;56;34;E;5;50%;21%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;63;46;Breezy in the p.m.;72;48;NNW;11;52%;2%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;27;Some morning snow;38;33;NE;14;59%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;62;52;Sunny;64;54;W;10;50%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;63;53;Partly sunny, windy;62;50;WNW;20;55%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;18;Clearing;30;9;NNE;9;34%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with sunshine;47;32;Partly sunny;49;34;ENE;4;59%;12%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;48;38;Chilly with a shower;45;36;NW;15;69%;67%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun and hot;92;72;Very hot;99;72;WNW;4;48%;9%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;42;28;Periods of sun;43;31;NNE;6;66%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;47;30;An afternoon shower;47;32;N;7;68%;55%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;68;63;A bit of rain;69;54;SSE;23;76%;55%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;100;69;Very warm;100;70;W;5;42%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;51;35;A morning shower;51;36;ENE;3;75%;66%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-15 21:34 GMT+08:00

