Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Rare sulphur smoke sighting on Taiwan's Turtle Island

Phenomenon had not been witnessed in 17 years

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/15 21:19
(Chang Chan-wei photo)

(Chang Chan-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a long hiatus, white smoke was spotted emitting from fumaroles on one end of Turtle Island off the coast of Yilan on Monday (March 15) by a group of tourists on a boat.

A whale-watching boat was circling the island, which reopened to tourists in March, after having no luck spotting whales or dolphins, CNA reported.

When the boat approached a popular spot for photography known as the “milk sea,” white smoke could be seen emitting from gaps in the volcanic rock under the “head” of the turtle-shaped island.

The reemergence of the phenomenon excited tour guide Chang Chan-wei (張展維), who urged tourists to take pictures of the rare wonder.

Chang said he remembered seeing the “Turtle Island sulphur smoke” during a boat ride as a child. As a tour guide for nearly 10 years with over 1,000 excursions under his belt, he had never seen the famous attraction in his professional life until this afternoon.

He explained that according to media reports, the smoke had ceased after earthquakes rocked the island in 2004.


(王朝鈺 video)
sulphur smoke
Turtle Island
fumarole
milk sea
Taiwan
Yilan

RELATED ARTICLES

IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
2021/03/15 13:00
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
2021/03/15 12:34
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/15 12:09
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
2021/03/15 11:54
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
2021/03/15 11:14

Updated : 2021-03-15 21:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Falling water level in scenic Central Taiwan lake threatens power generation
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’